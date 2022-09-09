IACS introduces "preventing euthanasia list" to promote adoption, help at-risk dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.

When IACS is at, near, or over capacity, shelter staff are forced to create an “At-Risk List,” which details the animals who are most at risk of being euthanized when the shelter runs out of space and staff hours to care for them.

“The at-risk list typically consists of animals that have a history of behavior issues and animals that are suffering at the shelter due to the stress of the kennel environment,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “But if the trend continues, we could be looking at having to euthanize healthy adoptable animals.”

To clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make this list at all, IACS is introducing the “Preventing Euthanasia List.”

The list includes up to 20 animals that IACS staff have identified and believe would be a good fit in a variety of homes. The staff believes these animals would be capable of doing well in many situations, whether that be in adoptive homes or foster homes.

“Finding homes for the animals on this list will free up resources for the more difficult-to-place animals in the shelter,” said Trennepohl. “With 229 dogs in our care, getting the dogs on this list out of the shelter and into adoptive or foster homes allows us to focus on finding homes for the dogs that have more specialized needs.”

Currently, the shelter’s greatest need is homes for medium to large dogs.

According to IACS, since September 1, 178 animals have come into the shelter. This includes animals picked up by our Animal Control Officers, strays and owner surrenders.

The list will be updated every Friday and released via IACS’ website and social media sites. All animals, including those on the list, are free to adopt and come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

IACS is open today until 5:30 p.m. and this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for adoptions.