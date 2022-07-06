IACS warns of parvo spike, offers free parvo vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services has seen an increase in canine parvovirus cases at the shelter and is encouraging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated.

Five dogs have tested positive for parvo since coming into IACS on Sunday. The dogs were able to stay with their owners and did not come in contact with the other dogs at the shelter.

IACS offered all five dogs treatment with a voucher.

“Parvo is a highly contagious and deadly virus,” IACS veterinarian Dr. Joe DeBrota said. “Parvo affects both young dogs and unvaccinated adult dogs; for both, it is often fatal.”

The virus is passed through stools and can last in the environment for a year. Parvo has no cure as it is a viral disease.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), lethargy, pain, dehydration, sepsis, and death.

“It is imperative to have your dog or puppy vaccinated against parvo. It’s a preventable illness, and the vaccines are widely available,” Dr. DeBrota said.

As a preventative measure, IACS vaccinates all dogs at intake.

IACS will hold a free parvo vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Goodwin Center Parking Lot, 3935 West Mooresville Road Indianapolis, IN 46221.