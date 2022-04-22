Indiana DNR to host second annual 'Teddy Bear Camp'

INDIANAPOLIS — If your child is between five and 12 years old and loves teddy bears, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has an upcoming event that could be right up their alley.
For the second year, DNR will host its Teddy Bear Camp.
It's designed for kids in Marion County and the surrounding counties.
During the camp, staff will take stuffed animals to a variety of sites to learn about architecture and historic preservation. They will also take photos for an album for parents.
The camp runs from May 8-14.
For your child's stuffed animal to participate, you'll need to drop it off at one of these locations:
- Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis
- Royal Theater in Danville
- Conner Prairie in Fishers
DNR asks you bring a completed registration form.
