Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Indianapolis fires injure two, displace seven

straw hat drive fire.PNG
Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department
straw hat drive fire.PNG
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 10:39:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a firefighter and citizen were injured after two separate fires on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., IFD says one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire on Elder Avenue. IFD says the victim told them he discarded a cigarette into a metal container on his front porch and forgot the container contained gasoline.

The fire displaced four adults and one dog. IFD and IMPD are investigating. Firefighters got the fire under control in 15 minutes.

Around 2 p.m., IFD says witnesses told them a transformer caught a fence on fire in the 5500 block of Straw Hat Drive, leading to "significant damage" for two homes and an RV. One firefighter was slightly injured and may have had heat exhaustion.

No one was home at the time, but three adults are now displaced.

IFD also spent part of Saturday rescuing a 17-year-old from a tree in Holliday Park.

TOP STORIES: ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County | Two sisters arrested after woman killed outside Indy shopping center | Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square in Indianapolis | At least 4 injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!