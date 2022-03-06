Indianapolis fires injure two, displace seven

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a firefighter and citizen were injured after two separate fires on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., IFD says one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire on Elder Avenue. IFD says the victim told them he discarded a cigarette into a metal container on his front porch and forgot the container contained gasoline.

The fire displaced four adults and one dog. IFD and IMPD are investigating. Firefighters got the fire under control in 15 minutes.

Around 2 p.m., IFD says witnesses told them a transformer caught a fence on fire in the 5500 block of Straw Hat Drive, leading to "significant damage" for two homes and an RV. One firefighter was slightly injured and may have had heat exhaustion.

No one was home at the time, but three adults are now displaced.

IFD also spent part of Saturday rescuing a 17-year-old from a tree in Holliday Park.