Indianapolis Housing Agency hit by ransomware attack

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Housing Agency says it has become the victim of a ransomware attack.

"In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals attempt to disrupt organizations by locking down the organization's computers and IT systems in exchange for the payment of a ransom," IHA wrote in a press release.

Sources tell WRTV Investigates computers and phones malfunctioned and IHA is trying to determine if any personal information was stolen.

IHA says it is investigating with the help of internal IT teams, external IT consultants and forensics experts. Law enforcement is also involved.

The city tells WRTV's Rafael Sanchez that they're assessing the situation and city servers are not connected to IHA.