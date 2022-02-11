Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Indianapolis woman holds celebration of life, burial for seven unclaimed babies

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians
Seven babies left unclaimed from an Indiana funeral home were given a proper burial and celebration of life on February 11, 2022.
linda unclaimed babies.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 16:55:25-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven babies who were left unclaimed at a Marion County funeral home were given a celebration of life Friday.

Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name Ministries, claimed the babies and gave them a proper burial. The community was invited to attend.

"None of us knew these babies but we came and created a spiritual family around them," Znachko said. "Celebrating life and finding children that have been left and hidden and lost and finding them and bringing them into the light honors them."

Each baby was born before the pandemic began.

He Knows Your Name Funeral 021122 3.JPEG
Seven unclaimed babies who were named by their familes were given a celebration of life and burial on February 11, 2022.

"These babies have been left there [at the funeral home]. They were delivered at hospitals ... I don't know any of their stories. Each and every one of them was named by their parents," Znachko said.

Znachko says she would love to see families go back and claim their loved ones, and she will continue to claim those who are not and offer compassion.

"We need to be looking at this and answering the call so that every life that matters is dignified and given honor in death," she said.

He Knows Your Name Funeral 021122 2.JPEG
Seven unclaimed babies from Marion County got a teddy bear before their celebration of life and burial on Feb. 11, 2022.
TOP STORIES: Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows | Carmel considering legal action against Republic Services for not picking up trash Friday | Official: Sheriff Forestal visited new jail to 'diffuse tensions' after inmate disturbance rumors | Two killed in separate crashes on interstates in Indianapolis | U.S. Marshals: suspect in Ohio 4-year-old's death may be in Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!