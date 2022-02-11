Indianapolis woman holds celebration of life, burial for seven unclaimed babies

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven babies who were left unclaimed at a Marion County funeral home were given a celebration of life Friday.

Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name Ministries, claimed the babies and gave them a proper burial. The community was invited to attend.

"None of us knew these babies but we came and created a spiritual family around them," Znachko said. "Celebrating life and finding children that have been left and hidden and lost and finding them and bringing them into the light honors them."

Each baby was born before the pandemic began.

Provided Photo/He Knows Your Name Seven unclaimed babies who were named by their familes were given a celebration of life and burial on February 11, 2022.

"These babies have been left there [at the funeral home]. They were delivered at hospitals ... I don't know any of their stories. Each and every one of them was named by their parents," Znachko said.

Znachko says she would love to see families go back and claim their loved ones, and she will continue to claim those who are not and offer compassion.

"We need to be looking at this and answering the call so that every life that matters is dignified and given honor in death," she said.