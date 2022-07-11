Indy Council to propose organizations register before providing to homeless

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is aiming to strike a balance between giving to those in need and ensuring public safety.

On Monday night, the council will propose Prop 256 which will require organizations that give donations to the homeless to register with the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Noting evidence that charitable distributions of food, clothing and other items cause extensive littering in public areas, the council is aiming to hold organizations responsible for the clean-up efforts.

Registration for organizations would be free-of-charge but would hold the organization responsible for property damage, crime and littering done to public areas during charitable donations.

Fines resulting from breaking the rules of registration would run between $250-500.

Many are expected to protest the City-County Council meeting Monday night. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.