Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Indy Council to propose organizations register before providing to homeless

city-county building
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo
City-County Building, downtown Indianapolis.
city-county building
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 17:44:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is aiming to strike a balance between giving to those in need and ensuring public safety.

On Monday night, the council will propose Prop 256 which will require organizations that give donations to the homeless to register with the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Noting evidence that charitable distributions of food, clothing and other items cause extensive littering in public areas, the council is aiming to hold organizations responsible for the clean-up efforts.

Registration for organizations would be free-of-charge but would hold the organization responsible for property damage, crime and littering done to public areas during charitable donations.

Fines resulting from breaking the rules of registration would run between $250-500.

Many are expected to protest the City-County Council meeting Monday night. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.

TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE