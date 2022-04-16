Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Indy Honor Flight returns for the first time since 2019

One Hoosier veteran shares his excitement for this year's Honor Flight, which will be the first Indy Honor Flight since 2019.
byron temple.PNG
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 13:36:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — 86 veterans ranging from 70 to 100-years-old spent their Saturday in Washington, DC for the 33rd Indy Honor Flight.

indy honor flight 2022.jpg

The last Honor Flight was on October 26, 2019. The organization takes Indiana military veterans to DC to visit war memorials.

Byron Temple, a Vietnam Air Force veteran who currently lives in Beech Grove, is on the trip.

"There's nothing I enjoy more than meeting with other veterans and you don't see that many of them anymore. More and more of them are dying every day it seems like, so I always love the opportunity to get together with a veteran and exchange stories and so forth," Temple said.

He tells WRTV he loved to travel and through the Air Force he went to places like the Arctic Circle for NATO training. Until he graduated from high school and joined the Air Force in 1962, he had never traveled outside his home state of Michigan.

byron military 2.jpg

This flight included:

  • 4 WWII Veterans
  • 1 WWII/Korea Veteran
  • 16 Korea Veterans
  • 4 Korea/Vietnam Veterans
  • 61 Vietnam Veterans
indy honor flight 2022 memorial.jpg
The Indy Honor Flight group on April 16, 2022.

Indy Honor Flight says more than 1,000 veterans are on a waitlist for the trip. Two additional Honor Flights are planned for May and June.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!