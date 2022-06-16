Indy Zoo: Animals cool off as temperatures rise

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is making sure their animals are well taken care of as temperatures rise.

The animals enjoy the frozen treats they receive, like bloodsicles, or hang out by the pools and sprinklers provided in their enclosures.

Photo Provided / Indianapolis Zoo A bear eating a frozen treat at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Alongside these amenities, the animals are also able to cool off in their own natural ways. Kangaroos tend to lick their arms to help deal with the hot air and rhinos loved to wallow in the mud.

Photo Provided / Indianapolis Zoo A rhino wallowing in the mud at the Indianapolis Zoo.

According to the Director of Public Relations for the Indy Zoo, Judy Palermo, "Our animal care team is keeping a close eye on all the animals to ensure they stay healthy and cool."