Interstate 70 eastbound set to reopen through north split this weekend

Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 13, 2023
MARION COUNTY — A construction headache that has plagued Indy drivers for months is set to ease a little over the weekend.

INDOT will reopen I-70 eastbound through the north split interchange this weekend.

Weather permitting, movements are expected to be open by the end of this weekend. During the opening process, there will be multiple short-term lane restrictions as crews move barrels to open the lanes.

Starting on Friday at 9 p.m., access to Washington Street from I-65 NB will close to allow crews to put down new pavement markings. Motorists will need to continue I-70 WB until Saturday morning, weather permitting.

With the new movements, motorists will be able to travel on I-70 EB from the west, through the north split interchange and continue onto I-70 EB to the east. I-70 WB through the North Split will reopen to motorists, weather permitting, by the end of January.

I-65 NB traffic traveling through Indianapolis will continue using the detour along I-465 until the I-65 movements are completely open in late spring of 2023.

