Lafayette Square Mall reopening delayed

INDIANAPOLIS — As work on transforming the former Lafayette Square Mall into Window to the World continues, developers now say it will not open later this month as originally planned.

The former mall closed August 29 for what was expected to be three months. A soft opening day was scheduled for Nov. 21, but on Friday the building's owner said the space will continue to be inaccessible until it's complete.

"While we are pleased with how the revitalization is going, the challenges with the current construction climate have caused us to pivot," Sojos Capital, said in a statement. "One of the most intense components of the project is the complete renovation and build-out of the food, beverage and entertainment area. By not remaining open for business, we will be able to further accelerate renovation efforts while guaranteeing the safety of our tenants, employees and visitors."

Owner Fabio De La Cruz told WRTV earlier this year that his goal is to make the space "a landmark of Indianapolis."

Sojos Capital says it is meeting one-on-one with each tenant to create action plans. Tenants will also have the opportunity to relocate to a free, temporary space in a former anchor store, open to the general public, to allow them to continue doing business until construction is complete.