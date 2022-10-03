Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations

BEDFORD — According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.

More than 100 employees are expected to lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital is closing effective December 16, while the nine practices will close sometime between December 16-22.

The practice locations closing are:

2415A Mitchell Road, Bedford

2415C Mitchell Road, Bedford

2409 Mitchell Road, Bedford

1600 23rd Street, Bedford

2512 Q Street, Bedford

2516 Q Street, Bedford

2516B Street, Bedford

2520A Street, Bedford

2759 State Road 37, Mitchell

WRTV has reached out to Ascension St. Vincent for comment.