Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations

BEDFORD — According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
More than 100 employees are expected to lose their jobs as a result of the closures.
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital is closing effective December 16, while the nine practices will close sometime between December 16-22.
The practice locations closing are:
- 2415A Mitchell Road, Bedford
- 2415C Mitchell Road, Bedford
- 2409 Mitchell Road, Bedford
- 1600 23rd Street, Bedford
- 2512 Q Street, Bedford
- 2516 Q Street, Bedford
- 2516B Street, Bedford
- 2520A Street, Bedford
- 2759 State Road 37, Mitchell
WRTV has reached out to Ascension St. Vincent for comment.
