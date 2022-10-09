Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village

INDIANAPOLIS — A tiny house village on the west side is continuing to grow.

Circle City Village is a community for those transitioning out of homelessness. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.

"It's forming a community around those that are most vulnerable & and are experiencing insecurity with their housing to help them get back on their feet," Nancy Holland, Circle City Village Board President, said.

The home is one of six that's been constructed and built by Volumod, a northeast side construction company. Plans call for 18 tiny homes at the site, which is on land donated by Lynhurst Baptist Church. The project has been in the works since 2019.

"We are at a point now where we have the homes, we have the site, the zoning, the architects. We have everything but the capital. We brought the home over here to generate interest in supporting this," Holland said.

She estimates the total cost to build Circle City Village will be $2 million. About $500,000 is needed to get started.

The goal is to start construction in 2023. Donations can be made on the Village's website, and they often post videos of their progress on Facebook.

