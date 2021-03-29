Monday morning roundup: 5 things to know as you begin the week

INDIANAPOLIS — March is almost over, but the two topics that have dominated the news all month in Indiana — the COVID-19 vaccine and college basketball — will take us into April.

Here are five things you should know on Monday morning.

1. COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands

Hoosiers age 30 and over can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and millions more will become eligible on Wednesday when eligibility drops to ages 16 and over.

People can schedule can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Zotec Partners, the Carmel company behind Indiana's COVID-19 vaccine registration website, expects 2 million people to sign up on Wednesday.

Zotec founder and CEO Scott Law told WRTV's Nikki DeMentri that people should be patient and recommended waiting until later in the day to avoid long wait times due to the surge in registrations.

2. Mass vaccination clinic returns to IMS

WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians People lined up in their cars at the mass vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the first of three mass vaccination clinics in April from Friday-Sunday.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. each day, providing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

IMS will also host clinics on April 13-18, and April 24-30.

This weekend's clinic will be the second mass vaccination event at IMS. In early March, health workers vaccinated about 300 people an hour at the track.

3. Temperatures will be up and down this week

If the warm Saturday and chilly Sunday reminded us of anything, it's that temperatures can fluctuate wildly in March in Indiana.

This week will be much the same as highs reach the low 70s on Tuesday and then tumble back down into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the video below for WRTV StormTeam meteorologist Todd Klaassen's Monday morning forecast.

4. NCAA tournament action continues

Elite 8 matchups are set in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.

The IU women's basketball team will play third-seeded Arizona at 9 p.m. Monday in its first-ever regional final. The No. 4 seed Hoosiers defeated North Carolina State 73-70 on Saturday to advance.

In Monday's opening game, UConn will play Baylor at 7 p.m. Tuesday's women's games include South Carolina vs. Texas at 7 p.m. and Stanford against Louisville at 9 p.m.

Eric Gay/AP Indiana celebrate their win over North Carolina State in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The men's NCAA tournament continues Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium with Elite 8 games between Houston and Oregon State at 7 p.m. and Baylor against Arkansas at 9:57 p.m.

Undefeated Gonzaga will take on USC at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Michigan and UCLA will follow at 9:57 p.m.

5. Mike Woodson to lead the Hoosiers

After a two-week search, the IU men's basketball team has a new coach.

Mike Woodson scored more than 2,000 points for IU during a four-year career between 1976-80, and now he will lead the Hoosiers on the bench.

"This is a great day and a great fit for Indiana Basketball," IU athletic director Scott Dolson said in a news release. "Throughout this process, I was looking for someone I could partner with to return Indiana Basketball to a level of success that Hoosier fans have come to know and expect, and Mike is that person.

Woodson played in the NBA for 11 seasons and later coached the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He worked as an assistant coach with the Knicks before accepting his new position in Bloomington.

Woodson replaces former IU coach Archie Miller, who was fired March 15 after four seasons.