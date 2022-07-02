Watch Now
New facility dedicated at Crown Hill National Cemetery

Allows veterans, family members to have cremated remains interred
WRTV photo/Daniel Bradley
The gates to Crown Hill Cemetery are located at the intersection of West 34th Street and Boulevard Place.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 02, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 1959, Indianapolis-area Veterans and their eligible family members have the opportunity to have their cremated remains interred in a local Veterans cemetery.

A new 15 acre columbarium annex expansion at Crown Hill National Cemetery was dedicated Friday. The columbarium will only accommodate the above-ground burial of cremated remains.

According to the VA, burial in a national cemetery is available to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active-duty service requirement, except if they left under a dishonorable discharge.

In order for them to remain with their family, the eligibility rules allow for a Veteran's spouse, minor dependent children, and under certain conditions, unmarried adult children with disabilities to be buried alongside them.

