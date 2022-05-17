Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

New IndyGo program provides free healthcare services at transit center

indygo carson transit center.PNG
WRTV photo
indygo carson transit center.PNG
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 19:18:17-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo's newest program has a goal of providing free healthcare to anyone, regardless of health insurance status through "Wellness in Transit."

Every Tuesday from May-October, services will be available from 3-5 p.m. at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located at 201 Washington Street. The program's goal is to reduce the burden for riders who may need to make an added trip for healthcare.

The clinic is designed to treat minor illnesses and injury.

"Transit directly impacts an individual’s ability to access services that improve health and well-being,” said IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans in a news release. “IndyGo’s mission centers around connecting our community to vital opportunities like this through mobility experiences. The launch of this service at our transit center, in the heart of Indianapolis, will allow our program to have the greatest impact and reach the densest number of transit riders.”

The pilot program runs through October, and IndyGo says it hopes to expand the program once the pilot is complete.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!