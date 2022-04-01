New phase of Purple Line construction to close another portion of 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers will have to contend with new road closures starting early next week as construction crews continue their work on IndyGo's new Purple Line.

As soon as Monday, 38th Street will be partially closed between Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue, according to a news release from the transportation corporation.

The closure includes all eastbound lanes and all except one westbound lane. It's expected to last for about 130 days.

Provided/IndyGo As soon as Monday, April 4, 38th Street will be partially closed between Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue for construction of IndyGo's Purple Line.

Meanwhile, eastbound traffic will be detoured via Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue and access to southbound Sutherland Avenue will stay open via the intersection of 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway. Local access to all residences and businesses will be kept in place, IndyGo said.

This is the second phase of construction for the Purple Line, which will run from downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence once complete. Earlier this month, 38th Street was closed in both directions from Fall Creek Parkway to Orchard Avenue.

Provided/IndyGo. This is the detour route that will be in place during the partial closure of 38th Street for Purple Line construction.

IndyGo says construction will take roughly two years, with an anticipated opening in 2024. The line will run for 15 miles.

Also included in the project plan is the construction of new crosswalks and pedestrian signals, 392 upgraded ADA-accessible curb ramps and 3 miles of a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicycles.

More information is available on IndyGo's website.