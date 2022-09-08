Watch Now
New program aims to help Indiana foster youth prepare for life after high school

Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Foster Success, a nonprofit that works with youth in foster care, is starting a new program to help high school students in foster care navigate and prepare for higher education or career options after high school.

The Pathways program includes in-person and virtual opportunities for students. Those in the program will learn about the different options available after graduation, resources to prepare for college admissions exams, guidance in completing scholarship applications, information about housing and more.

"We will incentivize students to participate in Pathways. They will each earn $25 each time they attend a meeting or visit a college. They will receive information about two-year schools versus four-year colleges, trade schools, certification programs and the military," Tiffany Powell, Foster Success Assistant Director of Outreach and Engagement for Education, said. "We will encourage them and support them on whichever path they may decide to pursue."

Foster Success works with youth ages 14-26, but want to reach out to more teens to help give them information and direction.

High school students who have spent time in foster care after the age of 14 can begin applying for the program immediately online.

A virtual launch meeting is scheduled for October 19.

