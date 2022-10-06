New round of Elevation Grants awarded to Indianapolis organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — More Indianapolis organizations have received funding to help address the root causes of crime in the Circle City.

The Chin Community of Indiana, Project Free University and Soul Food Project are among the organizations that received money as part of the second round of Elevation Grants.

Project Free University supports young entrepreneurs on the Far East Side. The organization says the grant money will help 30 people pursue their financial and job goals.

"The programs that we offer is not just programming but rather a pathway to get in college. We understand that when it comes to change, environment is everything. So if we're able to reduce poverty, we're able to reduce stress, depression and insecurity," Howard Stevenson with Project Free University said.

The Elevation Grant Program, announced in March, aims to reduce crime across the city.

The grant program will invest $45 million in neighborhoods over the next three years and the money is coming from American Rescue Plan dollars.

“Our goal is to uplift and empower the people who know Indianapolis neighborhoods the best and direct funding to their priorities and areas of need," said Pam Ross, vice president of community leadership and equitable initiatives for The Indianapolis Foundation, in a news release.

