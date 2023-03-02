New website launches to help victims of gun violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A new website from IMPD is dedicated to help victims of crime.

The new website, indynfsresources.com, provides a one-stop shop with resources and programs for those who have experiences gun violence or some sort of violent incident in their lives.

The website includes links to medical services, mental health services, domestic violence support, transportation and more.

The website’s release comes at an important time in the area.

Gun violence has increased in Indy during the first three months of the new year.

So far in 2023, there have been 97 victims of non-fatal shootings in the city. The is an increase from 74 at this time last year.