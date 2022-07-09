Next round of Purple Line closures set for next week

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the lunch rush at Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering.

“I would describe it as Indy’s best kept secret because a lot of people don’t know we got the best oxtails in town,” Sherry lynem, Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering owner, said.

The restaurant may soon be a little more challenging to get to.

Beginning Monday, IndyGo is closing 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson Avenues as construction on the Purple Line continues.

One eastbound lane will remain open, while westbound lanes will be closed for approximately 130 days. Westbound IndyGo Routes 4, 5 and 39 will be required to detour around the closure.

IndyGo just wrapped up its first big closure for the project on 38th Street from Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue.

"Those coming from the west side, we ask you to be patient [and] follow the signs. There are different ways that you can get to us coming from 42nd street," Lynem added.

Andra Martinez is the Vice President of Communications and Development for Firefly Children and Family Alliance. One of their facilities is located off of East 38th Street and it will be impacted by the new closure.

“We must be on bus lines. Our clients use the bus systems so actually long term, it’s probably a great benefit,” Martinez said.

Martinez believes in the long run the closure will be a major asset for them.

“Transportation is a huge hindrance to marginalized communities and if it brings value and speaks to the challenges around transportation, then we are supportive of it. We have to be,” Martinez said.