Pair sentenced to 220 years in prison for killing 4 people during 2020 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the three men convicted of killing four others during a robbery attempt in 2020 will spend 220 years behind bars.

Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks were were each found guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury relating to the quadruple homicide of Marcel Wills, 20, Braxton Ford, 21, Kimari Hunt 21, and Jalen Roberts, 19.

Officers found the four victims while responding about 10:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive on Feb. 5, 2020. All four had been shot multiple times.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they noted that the home appeared to have been ransacked with "drawers pulled out and falling from dressers." An empty black safe was also located in one of the open closets, open, with the key still on top. Two guns were also missing from the home, according to court documents.

Witnesses told detectives people were gambling at the house before the shooting and gave detectives a vehicle description, which they used to find a suspect vehicle from nearby surveillance video.

“This case serves as a tragic reminder of the lasting effects of gun violence,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “The Prosecutor’s Office will continue to pursue justice for families like Braxton’s, Kimari’s, Jalen’s, and Marcel’s that have experienced such senseless loss. As a community, it is on us to continue supporting these families and keep the memories of their loved ones alive.”

Three suspects could be seen on surveillance footage entering the residence and fleeing to a vehicle shortly after the shooting occurred. Utilizing that footage, investigators were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle as belonging to Rodreice Anderson.

Anderson entered a plea agreement and is awaiting sentencing.

Lesean Watkins is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty alongside the Banks brothers.