Remembering Kyson Beatty: an 11-year-old with a signature smile

Rafael Sánchez shares the family photos and videos of Kyson Beatty, the 11-year-old boy killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Posted at 8:22 PM, Dec 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Kyson Beatty is sharing photos and home movies of the 11-year-old as they continue to wait to learn who killed the young boy.

Described as protective, gentle and kind, Beatty made friends throughout Central Indiana while playing basketball, baseball and football.

This week, a balloon release and prayer vigil have been held in Beatty's memory. A funeral is scheduled for Monday.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez reports.

