Road, IndyGo closures in effect Saturday for the Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — 15,000 runners are signed up to race in this year's Monumental Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The race is bringing visitors from all 50 states and 12 countries to Downtown Indianapolis.

Several roads will be closed during the race.

IndyGo Closures:

The following Red Line stations will be closed until race completion, which could last until 5 p.m.:

Vermont

Statehouse

New Jersey

22nd Street

Fall Creek/Ivy Tech

18th Street and Meridian Street

The Red Line station at Park will experience limited service, operating in two segments, one north of 38th Street and one south of 38th Street. Passengers continuing south of 38th Street should exit at the temporary stop at 38th and College Avenue and walk one block west to the Park Station. Passengers continuing north of 38th Street should exit Park Station and walk one block east to 38th and College.

In addition, several routes are expected to have stop closures. You can get more information on IndyGo's website.