Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch returns this October

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Victory Field’s greatest fall traditions is returning this year as the Indy Indians and mascot Rowdie host their annual pumpkin patch.

This year’s event is set for Noon – 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 in the outfield of Victory Field.

Children 14 and under with the price of $5 admission are able to take one pumpkin each from the patch in the outfield. Children 2 and under are free.

According to the Indians, there will be more than 1,000 pumpkins throughout the outfield.

Small hayrides are available to families to ride on the warning track on the Third Base Side.

Photos on the concourse behind home plate with Rowdie will also be available. Rowdie will be dressed in a Halloween costume.

Children will also have the chance to Trunk-or-Treat on the concourse with Indians staff members passing out pre-packaged candy.

All proceeds from this event go to benefit various Indianapolis Indians charities.