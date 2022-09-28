Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch returns this October

Pumpkin Patch.jpg
Indianapolis Indians
Pumpkin Patch.jpg
Rowdie Pumpkin Promo_September 10, 2019_Casey McGaw-9.jpg
Posted at 9:20 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 21:20:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Victory Field’s greatest fall traditions is returning this year as the Indy Indians and mascot Rowdie host their annual pumpkin patch.

This year’s event is set for Noon – 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 in the outfield of Victory Field.

Children 14 and under with the price of $5 admission are able to take one pumpkin each from the patch in the outfield. Children 2 and under are free.

According to the Indians, there will be more than 1,000 pumpkins throughout the outfield.

Small hayrides are available to families to ride on the warning track on the Third Base Side.

Photos on the concourse behind home plate with Rowdie will also be available. Rowdie will be dressed in a Halloween costume.

Children will also have the chance to Trunk-or-Treat on the concourse with Indians staff members passing out pre-packaged candy.

All proceeds from this event go to benefit various Indianapolis Indians charities.

TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE