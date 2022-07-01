Section of I-465 renamed after Indiana Black Expo founder

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Transportation renamed a section of Interstate 465 after the Indiana Black Expo Inc. founder.

There is now a memorial mile to honor long-time Indiana resident, James C. Cummings, Jr.

The Indiana Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 was passed earlier this year and it urged for the memorial mile to honor Cummings in recognition for all he did.

According to INDOT, Cummings was a celebrated civic leader, a sergeant in the Korean War, a journalist for the Indianapolis Recorder, a founder of the National Black Republican Council and a deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Cummings was also named one of Indiana's most influential leaders of the 20th century.

He founded the Indiana Black Expo in 1970. They hosted their first expedition in 1971 and from there it has grown into the largest African American event in the nation with about 300,000 visitors each year.

INDOT said that the mile between the 44.5 and 45.5 mile markers were specifically chosen because it is south of East Washington Rd and north toward I-70, which is near the offices of the Indiana Black Expo, Inc. on North Shortridge Rd.