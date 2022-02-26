Watch
Southside Madison Avenue bridge over I-465 to close for several months

Posted at 7:53 AM, Feb 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on Indianapolis' south side may need to find a new route for about the next six months.

Beginning on the night of Sunday, Feb. 27, the South Madison Avenue bridge over I-465 will close for demolition and replacement.

INDOT says the closure is expected to last just over six months.

A detour will follow Thompson Road, Keystone Avenue and Hanna Avenue.

INDOT says I-465 drivers should seek alternate routes and expect ongoing nighttime delays for the next few weeks in both directions between State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue and I-65.

Crews can close I-465 lanes between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. and stop traffic for up to 20 minutes between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Demolition of the Madison Avenue overpass also requires closing U.S. 31/East Street on-ramps to I-465 eastbound between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

