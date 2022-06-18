Summer movie series returning to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — While "play ball!" is a common phrase around Victory Field, the Indianapolis Indians will also be hitting play on movies this summer.

"Flicks at Victory Field" returns for its third year beginning July 16 with Jurassic Park (PG-13).

Other movies include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) on Thursday, July 28 and Encanto (PG) on Saturday, Oct. 1.

For each showing, gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m.

General admission seating bowl tickets are $10 and outfield tickets are $15 each. Picnic blankets, lawn chairs and tarps are permitted for on-field guests. Knot Hole Kids Club members may use their membership to receive a complimentary on-field or seating bowl ticket.

Limited $5 parking will be available starting at 5 p.m. in the Victory Field parking lot and concourse concession stands will also be open.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.