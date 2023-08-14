Third tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo within a year

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indianapolis Zoo announced the death of 15 month old tiger cub Helina.

Helina is the third tiger cub to die at the zoo of the same liver defect within a year. The other two were her siblings Roman and Nicholas.

The three Amur tiger cubs were born May 27, 2022.

According to the zoo, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Helina when her condition rapidly deteriorated over the weekend.

"She was well cared for and loved and will be greatly missed by all our staff, volunteers and visitors. Please keep our team in your thoughts," the Zoo said in a social media post.