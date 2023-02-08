Tiki Bob's reportedly closing in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown bar that's seen hundreds of police calls since 2019 is reportedly shutting down.

On Tuesday, owner Jason Stellema posted on Facebook saying he refuses to be "the scapegoat for the violent crime plaguing the beautiful City of Indianapolis any longer."

"Our intent was to always run a fun diverse club and provide a safe atmosphere for civilized adults to escape from life for a bit," the post said. "Sadly I no longer have the desire to be deemed responsible for the abhorrent behavior of a minute segment of our society that has no respect for themselves or others. After serving over 100,000 customers per year we've found it only takes a handful of bad actors to destroy the reputation and vitality of a business."

WRTV has reached out to the owners for comment and more information and are waiting to hear back.

An IMPD spokesperson deferred questions about the business' plans and rationale for the decision to the business.

On Sunday, IMPD police reports show a shots fired incident at Tiki Bob's around 2 a.m.

In March 2022, Tiki Bob's was given a one-year renewal of its liquor license.

IMPD, the mayor's office, Downtown Indy and other downtown facilities urged the board to deny the license.

Police documents show between 2019 and 2021, IMPD responded to more than 1,000 calls at Tiki Bobs. That includes fights, rape, overdoses, and more.

