Volunteer group honoring fallen Hoosiers during half marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven members of an all-volunteer group are running for more than just themselves on Saturday.

Flags 4 Fallen members will carry American flags in memory of Karli Smith, Samaria Blackwell, Matthew Alexander and John Weisert, who died in the 2021 mass shooting at FedEx, Victor Gomez, Rosa Pineda and Pedro Pineda who died in the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting and Michelle Beavers, who died from an accidental opioid overdose in December 2021.

Provided/Flags 4 Fallen

"When we started in 2015, we were strictly first responders and military. And then about a year in I started to realize if we only did that, then we're really not reaching out to a lot of families who might not have the great support groups that military, fallen military families can reach out to and so it's just expanded out from there," group founder Richard Clark said.

So far, the group has carried 495 flags in 42 states in memory of those who died too soon. At Saturday's Christmas in July half marathon, they will surpass 500.

"The one thing I like to tell people is it's kind of a an interesting dynamic here, we're honoring people who passed away, often too soon, which is a very somber moment, but what we're really doing is we're celebrating their lives," Clark said. "I'm there with the families, and there are tears, but they're definitely tears of joy."

At the end of the race, the runners will present the flags to several of the families with loved ones being honored.