Indy Chicken and Beer Fest coming to Monument Circle in August

INDIANAPOLIS — Come hungry and come thirsty.

The Indy Chicken and Beer Festival is returning this August, but this year the one-day festival will take over Monument Circle.

Running from 2 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, general admission tickets will include five samples of chicken and four samples of beer. VIP tickets are available as well with early entry and extra samples available.

Attendees can expect to try chicken in many different forms from vendors like Taste of Innova Wings + Greens, Black Lemon and King Dough.

450 North Brewing out of Columbus will return to the festival this year as well.

For more information visit www.eatheremedia.com.