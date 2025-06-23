Indy Parks seeking advice from Clermont residents for $1 million park makeover

CLERMONT — How would you spend $1 million to make your neighborhood park better? Indy Parks is asking people in Clermont this question as they prepare to start work on Robey Park.

WRTV

Indy Parks invited Clermont residents to a public meeting about the park's future Monday evening.

Robey Park is in need of a makeover. Parts of the playground are rusted and covered in graffiti, and the park's basketball court has grass growing from cracks in the asphalt.

WRTV

The park now has money for repair thanks to Councilor Crista Carlino, who selected Robey Park to received $1 million in a budget initiative.

Indy Parks will develop a concrete plan for Robey Park's renovation once they hear what neighbors want it to be.

"We need folks who come together and say, 'Hey, this is what we want to prioritize,'" said Alex Cortwright of Indy Parks. "We'll look to do more work at the park over time, but this $1 million will only go so far."

WRTV

The money could help repair the playground or help improve Robey Park's natural trail system.

Robert Shellenbarger lives down the street from Robey Park, but admits he is not interested in visiting the park in its current form.

"Me and my wife used to take our grandkids down there," Shellenbarger said. "I haven't been down there for a while. Nobody really uses it."

WRTV

Shellenbarger does have one idea on how to fix up the park.

"We build houses for people here, we had two houses last year built like Jimmy Carter used to do," Shellenbarger said. "Maybe we can get the same people to spruce the park up. If the mayor needs more ideas, have him give me a call, I'll talk to him."

WRTV

Indy Parks' first public meeting about the Robey Park plan is happening at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 23 at Robey Elementary School.