Indy Walmart's food license remains suspended after reinspection for rodent activity

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Walmart remains unable to sell food after their food license was suspended when health inspectors found significant rodent activity throughout the store.

The Marion County Public Health Department returned to the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike on Mar. 25 for a re-inspection and found that "not enough progress" had been made in bringing the violations into compliance.

A spokesperson tells WRTV their license will remain suspended until they can pass their health inspection. The date of the next inspection is not known at this time.

The initial inspection on Mar. 22 came after a consumer made a complaint to the department claiming to have found a mouse inside a bag of hot dog buns.

Inspectors visited the location after the complaint and found evidence of significant rodent activity in the grocery, pet food and receiving area sections. According to the health department, they found rodent droppings and torn packaging.

A violation was issued for the Walmart and MCPHD suspended the grocery store’s food license.

According to MCPHD, the food license will not be reinstated until the rodents and evidence of the rodents are eliminated. The store must also correct the violations.

A citation for $500 was also issued to the store for the first violation. It is unclear if they have received additional citations.

Walmart released the following statement in response to the incident:

The cleanliness and safety of our stores is a top priority. We have conducted a thorough third-party inspection to address the matter. We want to assure our customers that we will continue to prioritize their health in our stores and are working to immediately resolve this.

Walmart Supercenter

To look up the local inspection reports for other Marion County food establishments, click here.

You can report a complaint to the health department, by clicking here.