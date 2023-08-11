Inmate dies at Johnson County jail

FRANKLIN, IND. — An inmate died at Johnson County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

According to the office, corrections officers found an inmate unconscious in their cell around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the officers immediately began lifesaving measures.

Franklin Fire and EMS were notified and also responded to the jai.l CPR was given to the inmate for several minutes but was unsuccessful.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

Police don't suspect foul play as a factor in the death of the inmate but said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

At this time, the Johnson County Coroner's Office is working on notifying the inmate's next of kin who live out of state.