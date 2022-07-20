Watch Now
1 killed in motorcycle and pick-up truck crash in Greenwood

Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 20, 2022
GREENWOOD — A man has been killed Wednesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Around 10:32 a.m., GPD was dispatched to the area of County Line Road and Graham Road. This is near South Arlington Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive. He was then transported to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to witnesses, the driver of the motorcycle was going east on County Line Road and tried to pass the vehicle in front of him. When he crossed left of center and into the west bound lanes, his motorcycle crashed with the pick-up truck that was going west.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

