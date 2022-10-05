Greenwood, Center Grove, Clark Pleasant schools to get money for school security

GREENWOOD — The City of Greenwood wants to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help three school districts across the city with school security.

Pending final approval, Greenwood, Center Grove and Clark-Pleasant schools will split the money.

Each district can be reimbursed for up to $333,000 in security hard costs for items like cameras, system upgrades and physical security structures.

"It will allow us to do a lot of really good things in the background for our safety and security here that we just normally wouldn't be able to do automatically all the time. So it's been a real gift," Dr. Terry Terhune, Greenwood superintendent, told WRTV.

Terhune says he met with Mayor Mark W. Myers over the summer and learned that funding may become available. Greenwood schools are currently working with a company to do an audit and review of its current security cameras and systems to look for ways to modernize them.

"This funding from the city will allow us to really move forward in a much quicker manner than we were planning on or while we normally wouldn't be able to," Terhune said. "The nice thing is it's not going to impact our taxpayers or local community. It's only going to benefit our students and our staff and our families here trying to make things safer and better for everybody here at Greenwood."

The district hopes to use the money to work with the City of Greenwood on allowing first responders better access to some of the school camera systems.

Dr. Patrick Spray, Clark-Pleasant superintendent, said in a statement that his district plans to use the money to explore different options, including purchasing a communications console for our school police department, increasing all communication systems within the district and installing additional security cameras and safety sensors.

Dr. Rich Arkanoff, Center Grove superintendent, says his staff and the school board are currently working on adding safety measures and mental health resources as money becomes available.

"While we have made some progress, safety is not a box that can be checked oﬀ of our list. We will continue to work on both proactive and reactive ways to improve the well-being and security in our district," Arkanoff said in a statement.

The Greenwood Common Council will hold a public hearing and final approval for the measure on October 17. The city says if it is approved, the reimbursable grants will be immediately available to the schools.