Johnson Memorial Health now part of Mayo Clinic Care Network

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson Memorial Health is the latest hospital to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The partnership gives providers at Johnson Memorial access to consultations along with research and diagnostic and treatment resources from Mayo Clinic staff.

"This enables them to better treat patients in Johnson County without the patient having to leave the county," Dr. Dave Dunkle, Johnson Memorial Health CEO & President, said.

Patients who use the services will not have any additional cost. Staff can use Mayo Clinic educational materials designed for patients, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

Mayo Clinic clinical solutions and services include:

AskMayoExpert offers providers a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references.

eConsults enable physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.



eBoards are live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

Health Care Consulting provides access to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

Earlier this year, Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health announced a similar partnership.