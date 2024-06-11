Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Kokomo Police locate boy after not showing up at bus stop

Found Logo.jpg
File image
Found Logo.jpg
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 11, 2024

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department has located an 8-year-old boy who never showed up at his bus stop on the morning of June 11.

The boy is safe, according to police.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.