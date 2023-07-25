Lilly Endowment grants $1.6 million to The Villages to create mother-centered adoption program

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program focused on helping pregnant mothers considering adoption will be launched in 2025 locally after a large investment from the Lilly Endowment Inc.

The Villages of Indiana, Inc. has received a $1.637 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to develop and create a new mother-centered adoption program in Indiana by 2025.

The program will help expecting mothers facing challenges that make pregnancy and parenthood especially difficult to decide if adoption is the right choice for them.

The program will locate adoptive parents, provide matching services and administer post-adoption support to all parties.

“We are pleased and extremely grateful to Lilly Endowment Inc. for its investment in The Villages’ areas of expertise to care for pregnant women and parents caring for newborns, whether biological or adoptive, across the state,” said Shannon Schumacher, President & CEO of The Villages of Indiana. “We envision a world where every child, youth, and family will flourish in safe, nurturing environments and this grant ensures The Villages can remain responsive to the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

If an expectant mother chooses adoption, the Villages will connect her with an Adoption Care Expert. If an expectant mother decides not to choose adoption, the Villages will connect her with resources designed to help pregnant women and new mothers.

The Villages was founded in 1978. Last year they assisted more than 1,200 women through Healthy Families — an evidence-based home visitation program for pregnant women and mothers of newborns.

They also facilitated 89 adoptions.