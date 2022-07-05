Local rabbi concerned for Jewish community if abortion is outlawed in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For many, religion determines their position on abortion.

The Jewish community is expressing concern after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"If abortion should be made illegal in any form — that would be a clear infringement of our religious freedoms," Rabbi Brett Krichiver said.

The future of abortion in Indiana is still unclear, but Krichiver says his congregation is already talking about what happens if Indiana completely outlaws abortion.

"We're going to have to explore the possibilities of supporting our congregant in other ways. That might mean travel out of our state," Kirchiver said.

Kirchiver recognizes that people have differing thoughts when it comes to terminating a pregnancy.

"I understand that there are two sides. There is a pro-life side and a pro-choice side, and (I understand) that they each have religious moral ethical beliefs behind them."

Kirchiver said if Indiana were to ban abortion entirely it would be against the Jewish religion.

"The mother's life takes precedent over the fetus, because of that we know that it is not only allowed but even mandated to abort the pregnancy if the mother's life or her mental health is at risk," Kirchiver said. "Judaism is a religion that believes in a rigorous intellectual debate. So, there are times when abortion probably should not be allowed there are also times when abortion needs to be permitted and as I've said.. in the Jewish religion needs to be mandated."

The supreme court's decision allows individual states to enact their own abortion restrictions.

Kirchiver said he hopes Indiana doesn't outlaw abortion. He said that violates the separation between church and state.

"What we're talking about is a family or a mother who is in a very difficult situation and needs to make an impossible choice. We need to be able to be there for her, to support her, to advocate for her rights to her bodily autonomy and to her mental health," Kirchiver said. "What legislators need to understand is that what this looks like from other religious traditions is the favoring of one religious tradition over another."

But he says that isn't why he's advocating, he just hopes all viewpoints are heard.

"To me, the only way to solve that problem is for us to recognize the debate, recognize the places where we will never agree and honor those differences," Kirchiver said. "It doesn't make me angry, but it does make me ready to roll up my sleeves and advocate for what I believe in."

As of right now, abortion is legal in Indiana, but changes are possible. That's because tomorrow, a special legislative session to address Indiana's abortion laws will technically begin.

However last week, Indiana Republicans announced they won't physically return to the statehouse to conduct official business until July 25.

That means that discussion on the state's abortion laws likely won't happen until the final week of July.

In Indiana, a special session cannot exceed 40 days.

That 40-day clock will begin Wednesday.