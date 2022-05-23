Boil alert issued for all Elwood Water Department customers due to leak

ELWOOD — Elwood Water Department customers are under a boil alert due to a water leak that reduced pressure in parts of the system.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones issued the boil alert on Monday morning and said customers should boil drinking water for at least five minutes before using.
The boil alert for cooking and drinking water is in effect until further notice.
Anyone with questions can contact the water department at 765-552-9844.
