Funeral information released for slain Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD — Funeral services for Noah Shahnavaz will be held later this week in Fishers.

Visitation services will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at ITOWN Church, 12491 E. 136th St., according to a Wednesday advisory from Indiana State Police.

According to the advisory, police officers who attend should arrive at 8:30 a.m.

At the funeral's conclusion, Shahnavaz will be escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th St., Indianapolis, for internment.

ISP said information on procession routes will be released later.

Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

He was taken to an Elwood hospital and then flown to Indianapolis. Shahnavaz later died due to his injuries.

Shahnavaz joined the Elwood Police Department in August 2021 after graduating from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April 2021.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served for five years, ranking as a sergeant and earning his air assault badge.

Shahnavaz graduated from Fishers High School in 2016.

He was in the high school's drumline and a member of the Tigers wrestling team.

Noah is survived by two siblings and his parents.

A memorial fund has been created for him by Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Donations can also be made by visiting www.indianafallen.org and clicking on "FALLEN HEROES" to select NOAH SHAHNAVAZ.