Police seek information in Alexandria man's disappearance

ALEXANDRIA — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a 64-year-old man last seen yesterday evening.

Barry Baker, of Alexandria, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Baker is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 220 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue Indianapolis Colts shirt, a black jacket, blue pajama pants and red shoes.

Police said Baker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts was urged to contact Alexandria police at 765-642-0221 or call 911.