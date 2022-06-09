Summitville residents clean up after confirmed tornado

SUMMITVILLE — On Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Madison County Wednesday night.

“There were three main areas that we were keying in on," Andrew White, a meteorologist for NWS said. "The wastewater treatment plant had some roof damage and there was some tree damage nearby. Then once we got a little further into town there was a mobile home and a home with damage."

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Summitville Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. The National Weather Service said that the estimated peak wind speed was 85 miles per hour.

“So, this tornado only lasted about 2-3 minutes (and) we don’t think it was on the ground necessarily through the entire town. It went over the town touching down briefly, touching down a few times and that’s where we saw some of the stronger pieces of damage,” White said.

Josh Nieman and his family were in one of the homes that were in the path of the tornado.

He said Wednesday night's tornado sounded like a freight train coming into town. Nieman and his family spent most of Thursday cleaning up the damage.

“The extent of the damage is that we are going to need a new roof, some sliding, some windows but all that stuff can be fixed. Nobody got hurt — that’s the main thing,” Nieman said.