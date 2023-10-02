Man shot by officers files suit against IMPD Chief, officers and city

INDIANAPOLIS — The man shot by IMPD officers on New Year's Eve 2022 while sleeping in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and the IMPD officers allegedly responsible.

Anthony Maclin and his grandmother Vickie Driver filed for a jury trial, punitive damages, compensatory damages and attorney fees against the defendants for the following reasons:



Excessive Force used by officers

Indianapolis's maintaining of an unconstitutional custom and practice of failing to discipline officers who use deadly force

Battery by officers involved

Negligence by officers involved

Vickie Driver's emotional distress

According to an IMPD report, officers were dispatched for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway around 4 a.m. The caller, who turned out to be Maclin’s grandmother, Vicki Driver, did not know who the person was.

Upon arrival, officers found Maclin sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.

When Maclin awoke, three officers fired their service weapons a total of 30 times, striking Maclin three times, according to his attorneys.

Maclin continues to recover from his injuries.

On Monday, officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory appeared in court for their initial hearing on criminal charges relating to the shooting. The third officer involved, Lucas Riley, was not indicted.