Marion County Fair is back for its 93rd year

INDIANAPOLIS — This year marks the 93rd Annual Marion County Fair.

It was established way back in 1930 as a street fair in New Bethel and Wannamaker.

Today, it's located on 123 acres of land at Troy Avenue and Fisher Road.

If you plan on attending this year, you can expect to see additional security fencing, as well as metal detector wands.

There will be also be an increased IMPD presence.

Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

All rides are one ticket and ride tickets open at 5 p.m. Single ride tickets are $1.50

Staff recommend buying tickets online — because it helps move things along quicker at the gate.

A general admission day pass costs $8.

Kids ages five and under get in for free.

Parking at the fairgrounds is $5 in the lot across from the main entrance off of Fisher Road, located at Gate 4.

Preferred parking is also available this year for $10 — you'll enter the preferred parking lot off of E Troy Ave. at Gate 1.

There will be lots of fun and entertainment for the whole family all weekend:



You can experience domestic & exotic animals up close at the "The Animal Oasis: Bird Encounter & Pony Rides"

Have a roaring good time at the educational, funny and sometimes a little scary dinosaur experience called "Dino-ROAR!"

Or get some chuckles in with some high-energy juggling, toe-tapping music, and belly laughing comedy at "Lew-E's Comedy Circus"

Upon arrival through all gates at the fairgrounds each guest 6+ must have a ticket.

Fair hours are Monday through Friday are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

And noon to 11p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Gates close at 9:30 p.m.

The fair will run until July 9.