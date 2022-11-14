Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic.

Gleaners cited sustained increased need as the reason for the move.

The food bank says that the amount of residents being served is up 50% from the start of the year.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Fred Glass, Gleaners’ President/CEO. “With winter approaching and wait times for our shoppers due to increased demand exceeding 2.5 hours, this was the right decision to best support the growing number of our neighbors in need.”

Gleaners says they have neared double their daily capacity for in-person shopping – causing long wait times and parking issues.

“Our goal at all times is to offer a safe, respectful, and dignified experience for those we serve. The long wait and sometimes chaotic parking situation did not offer that experience,” Glass said.

Gleaners will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and 9 a.m. – noon on Saturdays at their location at 3737 Waldemere Avenue.