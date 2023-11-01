Installation begins on new school zone safety signage around Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 Marion County schools will have more safety protection for students as they walk and bike to school moving forward.
Installation is underway for new safety technology outside of the following schools.
- A Children's Habitat
- Allegiant Preparatory Academy
- Brookside School 54
- Building Blocks Academy
- Cardinal Ritter High School
- Christ Temple Christian Academy
- Christel House Academy West
- Clearwater Elementary School
- Fortune Academy
- Indianapolis Southside Christian Academy
- Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center
- Marian University Preparatory School
- Matchbook Learning
- Shepherd Community Academy
- Vision Academy at Riverside
- Wayne Preparatory Academy
- Worthmore Academy
- Christ Church Christian Academy
- Hagia Sophia Classical Academy
- Indy West Christian School
- James Whitcomb Riley School 43
- Maria Montessori International Academy
- Herron Preparatory Academy
The new technology includes flashing beacon technology.
"Indianapolis Public Schools is proud to be part of this major safety initiative from the City of Indianapolis and DPW,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson. “The investment in and installation of flashing safety beacons at or near schools within the IPS district and throughout Marion County is yet another way to improve the safety of students and families as they travel to and from schools.”
“We all share a responsibility to ensure all road users get to their destination safely,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget. “When you pass an active school zone beacon, slow down and pay extra attention to ensure our kids – the most vulnerable pedestrians in our city - get to and from school safely.”