Installation begins on new school zone safety signage around Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 Marion County schools will have more safety protection for students as they walk and bike to school moving forward.

Installation is underway for new safety technology outside of the following schools.



A Children's Habitat

Allegiant Preparatory Academy

Brookside School 54

Building Blocks Academy

Cardinal Ritter High School

Christ Temple Christian Academy

Christel House Academy West

Clearwater Elementary School

Fortune Academy

Indianapolis Southside Christian Academy

Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center

Marian University Preparatory School

Matchbook Learning

Shepherd Community Academy

Vision Academy at Riverside

Wayne Preparatory Academy

Worthmore Academy

Christ Church Christian Academy

Hagia Sophia Classical Academy

Indy West Christian School

James Whitcomb Riley School 43

Maria Montessori International Academy

Herron Preparatory Academy

The new technology includes flashing beacon technology.

"Indianapolis Public Schools is proud to be part of this major safety initiative from the City of Indianapolis and DPW,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson. “The investment in and installation of flashing safety beacons at or near schools within the IPS district and throughout Marion County is yet another way to improve the safety of students and families as they travel to and from schools.”

“We all share a responsibility to ensure all road users get to their destination safely,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget. “When you pass an active school zone beacon, slow down and pay extra attention to ensure our kids – the most vulnerable pedestrians in our city - get to and from school safely.”