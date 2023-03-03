Watch Now
North Central High School wins rights to perform Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical

Only one school was selected from every state
Posted at 6:42 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 06:44:37-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The snow may not be glowing white on the mountain tonight, but students at North Central High School have a big thing to celebrate.

North Central won the rights to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical.

Only one school from each state won after sharing how they would use their production as an opportunity to engage with the larger community and create a catalyst for outreach, inclusion and belonging.

Established in 1956, North Central Theatre and International Thespian Troupe #1851 are one of the school’s oldest and longest running programs. NC Theatre has produced nearly 300 productions including at least one main stage musical each year.

According to the Educational Theatre Association, North Central Theatre is slated to perform Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical from October 27-November 4, 2023.

